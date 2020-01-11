Premier League 2019-20 Leicester City vs Southampton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Leicester City will lock horns with Southampton in their upcoming Premier League 2019-20 fixture. The two sides will be meeting for the first time since Saints' were thrashed by the Foxes 9-0. In their last EPL outing, Leicester defeated Newcastle 3-0, whereas Southampton also kept a clean sheet with a 1-0 win over Tottenham. The Premier League 2019-20 Leicester City vs Southampton will be played at the King Power stadium at 8.30PM.

Speaking on his side's defeat against Leicester in October last year, Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said, "We had a moment we will never forget. Now, two months later, you must say that this can be an important result for us, especially when we show the right reaction and that's exactly what happened."

He further added, "Leicester are a very strong side, (Brendan) Rodgers does a fantastic job with his team.They have a clear philosophy and very flexible in their shape. They're tactically well-organised.It's not a coincidence they are so high in the table. To take something against them is not easy and we want to show we can do it better than in the first game. "

For Saints', Yan Valery won't be traveling with the squad as he is recovering from a viral infection.

On the other hand, Leicester's defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has been ruled out until February due to knee injury.

Elaborating on Wilfred's injury, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said, "Wilf took a knock in training yesterday, which unfortunately means he might need a slight operation. It was just unfortunate, he nicked his meniscus just changing direction. You're looking at around three or four weeks (out), so he'll probably miss most of January and early February, and then he will be back by then."

Leicester City Starting Line-up: Schmeichel; Chilwell, Soyuncu, Evans, Pereira; Choudhury; Perez, Praet, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Southampton Starting Line-up: McCarthy; Bertrand, Bednarek, Stephens, Soares; Redmond, Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong; Ings, Long

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Leicester City vs Southampton match live in India (TV channels)?

Leicester City will host Southampton at 8:30PM on Saturday. The EPL 2019-20 Leicester City vs Southampton will be played at King Power Stadium. The Premier League Leicester City vs Southampton game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Leicester City vs Southampton match live streaming?

Leicester City vs Southampton live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

