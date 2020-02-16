Premier League 2019-20 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Arsenal vs Newcastle United Telecast, Team News

Newcastle United take on Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday. Both teams will want to get past each other as they are in a relatively similar position on the points table. The match will be played at Emirates Stadium which is home to Arsenal, at 10PM.

The hosts Arsenal are placed 10th in the league table while Newcastle United, are 12th. Arsenal have played 25 matches and have won 6 fixtures garnering 31 points. Newcastle United have also played 25 games and managed to garner 31 points.

Newcastle United in their last match saw a neck and neck fight with Oxford United but ultimately won the match by 3-2. Arsenal in their previous match played against Burnley and the match ended with a tie.

Arsenal Starting Line-Up: Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Saka; Ceballos, Xhaka; Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang; Nketiah

Newcastle United Starting Line-Up: Dubravka; Rose, Clark, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lazaro; Saint-Maximin, S Longstaff, Bentaleb, Almiron; Joelinton.

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Newcastle United match live in India (TV channels)?

The Premier League Arsenal vs Newcastle United game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India. Arsenal will take on Newcastle United at 10:00 PM. The Premier League Arsenal vs Newcastle United will be played at Emirates Stadium, England.

How and where to watch online Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Newcastle United match live streaming?

Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Newcastle United live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

