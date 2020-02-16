Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Premier League 2019-20 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Arsenal vs Newcastle United Telecast, Team News

Arsenal host Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League.

News18 Sports

Updated:February 16, 2020, 9:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Premier League 2019-20 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Arsenal vs Newcastle United Telecast, Team News
Arsenal (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Newcastle United take on Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday. Both teams will want to get past each other as they are in a relatively similar position on the points table. The match will be played at Emirates Stadium which is home to Arsenal, at 10PM.

The hosts Arsenal are placed 10th in the league table while Newcastle United, are 12th. Arsenal have played 25 matches and have won 6 fixtures garnering 31 points. Newcastle United have also played 25 games and managed to garner 31 points.

Newcastle United in their last match saw a neck and neck fight with Oxford United but ultimately won the match by 3-2. Arsenal in their previous match played against Burnley and the match ended with a tie.

Arsenal Starting Line-Up: Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Saka; Ceballos, Xhaka; Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang; Nketiah

Newcastle United Starting Line-Up: Dubravka; Rose, Clark, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lazaro; Saint-Maximin, S Longstaff, Bentaleb, Almiron; Joelinton.

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Newcastle United match live in India (TV channels)?

The Premier League Arsenal vs Newcastle United game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India. Arsenal will take on Newcastle United at 10:00 PM. The Premier League Arsenal vs Newcastle United will be played at Emirates Stadium, England.

How and where to watch online Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Newcastle United match live streaming?

Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Newcastle United live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram