Premier League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Telecast

Aston Villa will be taking on Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on Sunday (February 16) at 7.30PM in the ongoing Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur are currently placed on the 6th position with 37 points from 25 matches while Aston Villa are a point away from the relegation zone with 25 points earned from 25 matches. Aston Villa currently stand at the 17th position on the points table. Only West Ham, Watford and Norwich City are lower down in the points table.

Aston Villa are winless in their last eight Premier League home games against the Spurs. They lost won against Tottenham Hotspur in January 2008.

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to secure three consecutive Premier League victories for the first time since January/ February 2019.

Jed Steer (calf), Keinan Davis (thigh) and John McGinn (ankle) are all out with injuries for Aston Villa. Danny Drinkwater could, however, return for the match.

As for Tottenham Hotspur, while Ben Davies will make a comeback, Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela are both doubtful.

Possible lineup for Aston Villa: Reina; Guilbert, Konsa, Mings, Hause, Targett; Luiz, Nakamba, Grealish, El Ghazi; Samatta

Possible lineup for Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Tanganga; Winks, Lo Celso, Alli; Lucas, Bergwijn, Son

What time will Premier League Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur match start?

Premier League Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur will start on Sunday, February 16 at 7.30PM. Premier League Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at Villa Park stadium.

Where to watch Premier League Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur match on TV?

Premier League Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur will be televised on Hotstar, HotstarVIP, StarSports and StarSports Select HD in India.

Where to watch Premier League Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur live streaming?

The live streaming of Premier League Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.