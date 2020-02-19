Premier League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Manchester City vs West Ham United Telecast, Team News

English champions Manchester City will go head to head with West Ham United early on Thursday morning, February 20 at the Etihad Stadium. The match will commence at 1:00AM IST. This will be the first match of Pep Guardiola's team after UEFA imposed a two-year Champions League ban on them.

In their last match, Manchester City were defeated by Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. On the other hand, West Ham United played against Brighton in their last fixture, which was an exciting 3-3 draw.

In the league table, Manchester City are positioned at the second spot with 51 points, while West Ham United are at the 18th place with 24 points. Manchester City are currently at the second spot in the Premier League table and have won 16 of the 25 matches they have played so far.

West Ham United are struggling this season and are involved in the fight to avoid relegation.

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson, Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Mendy, De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva, Mahrez, Aguero and Bernardo.

West Ham United Predicted Starting Line-up: Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Balbuena, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Noble, Snodgrass, Antonio and Haller.

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City vs West Ham United match live in India (TV channels)?

The Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City vs West Ham United game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India. The game will start at 1:00AM IST.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Manchester City vs West Ham United match live streaming?

Manchester City vs West Ham United live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

