Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Premier League 2019-20 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Norwich City vs Liverpool Telecast, Team News

Liverpool travel to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City in the Premier League.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 15, 2020, 6:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Premier League 2019-20 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Norwich City vs Liverpool Telecast, Team News
Liverpool (Photo Credit: Reuters)

It is the battle of the top and the bottom as Liverpool gears up to battle it out against Norwich City at the Carrow Road stadium on Saturday, February 15 at 11 pm. Liverpool currently are numero uno with 73 points from 25 matches, while Norwich City have 18 points from the same number of matches.

After winning two of their first four Premier League meetings with Liverpool, Norwich are now winless in their last 13 games. Liverpool on their part have won each of their last six Premier League away games against Norwich.

For Norwich City, Timm Klose is still out, while Ben Godfrey returns from suspension. Buendia is also expected to return as well.

Liverpool, on their part, will not see Nathanial Clyne playing, while James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri might make a comeback as well.

Possible lineup for Norwich City: Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Godfrey, Byram; Tettey, McLean; Buendia, Duda, Cantwell; Pukki

Possible lineup for Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

What time will Premier League Norwich City vs Liverpool match start?

Premier League Norwich City vs Liverpool will start on Saturday, February 15 at 11PM. Premier League Norwich City vs Liverpool will be played at the Carrow Road stadium.

Where to watch Premier League Norwich City vs Liverpool match on TV?

Premier League Norwich City vs Liverpool will be televised on Star Sports Select HD channels in India.

Where to watch Premier League Norwich City vs Liverpool live streaming?

The live streaming of Premier League Norwich City vs Liverpool will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram