Premier League 2019-20 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Norwich City vs Liverpool Telecast, Team News

It is the battle of the top and the bottom as Liverpool gears up to battle it out against Norwich City at the Carrow Road stadium on Saturday, February 15 at 11 pm. Liverpool currently are numero uno with 73 points from 25 matches, while Norwich City have 18 points from the same number of matches.

After winning two of their first four Premier League meetings with Liverpool, Norwich are now winless in their last 13 games. Liverpool on their part have won each of their last six Premier League away games against Norwich.

For Norwich City, Timm Klose is still out, while Ben Godfrey returns from suspension. Buendia is also expected to return as well.

Liverpool, on their part, will not see Nathanial Clyne playing, while James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri might make a comeback as well.

Possible lineup for Norwich City: Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Godfrey, Byram; Tettey, McLean; Buendia, Duda, Cantwell; Pukki

Possible lineup for Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

What time will Premier League Norwich City vs Liverpool match start?

Premier League Norwich City vs Liverpool will start on Saturday, February 15 at 11PM. Premier League Norwich City vs Liverpool will be played at the Carrow Road stadium.

Where to watch Premier League Norwich City vs Liverpool match on TV?

Premier League Norwich City vs Liverpool will be televised on Star Sports Select HD channels in India.

Where to watch Premier League Norwich City vs Liverpool live streaming?

The live streaming of Premier League Norwich City vs Liverpool will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

