Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Liverpool will host Bournemouth in their upcoming English Premier League fixture on March 7, Saturday. The Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool vs Bournemouth will be played at Anfield.

Liverpool is currently at the top of the PL table with 79 points. The Reds lost their first match in the Premier League in their last outing against Watford and will look to be back to their winning ways.

Bournemouth are in the 18th spot in the league table and will do its best to crawl out of the relegation zone.

Liverpool Possible Starting Line-up: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Bournemouth Possible Starting Line-up: Ramsdale, Stacey, S Cook, Ake, Smith, Billing, Lerma, L Cook, Fraser, Wilson, King

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool vs Bournemouth match live in India (TV channels)?

The PL 2019-20 Liverpool vs Bournemouth will be played at Anfield Stadium from 06.00 pm on March 7.

The Premier League Liverpool vs Bournemouth game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019-20 Liverpool vs Bournemouth match live streaming?

Liverpool vs Bournemouth live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.