Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Champions Liverpool will play against Chelsea at Anfield stadium on Wednesday night. The English Premier League encounter will take place at Liverpool’s home ground. The match will telecast at Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India on Thursday, July 23.

The match is of great importance to Chelsea. They are battling it out against Manchester United and Leicester City for the two European spots. If they falter against Jurgen Klopp’s team, United and Leicester will have a chance to leapfrog them in the table.

Liverpool on the other will try to get back to winning ways. Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered a rare defeat against Arsenal in their last Premier League encounter.

Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool vs Chelsea: Team News

Chelsea defeated Norwich City through a Olivier Giroud goal in their last EPL match. Frank Lampard’s team are expected to be upbeat after defeating Manchester United to advance to the FA Cup finals over the weekend.

Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool possible starting lineup vs Chelsea: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea possible starting lineup vs Liverpool: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Willian, Giroud, Pulisic

Where to watch the Premier League 2019-20 Manchester Liverpool vs Chelsea match live in India (TV channels)?

Liverpool will face the Chelsea challenge at 12:45 am on Thursday, July 23. The game will be telecast live telecast on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 20 Liverpool vs Chelsea match live streaming?

Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India for premium users.