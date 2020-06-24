Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Crystal Palace will travel to Liverpool on June 25 for the upcoming Premier League 2019-20 fixture. Anfield stadium will be hosting the Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match with no audience in presence. A total of 300 people are allowed inside the stadium during a match. Liverpool, who held Everton to a goalless draw in their last game, will aim at adding three points next to their name. If Liverpool win tonight and Manchester City losses to Chelsea then the Reds will lift the title for the first time since 1990.

The Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool vs Crystal Palace will commence at 12:45 am Indian Standard Time (IST). Crystal Palace, however, went down against Bournemouth 2-0 last week. Palace are 9th with 42 points.

Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Team News, Injury Update

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that both Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson will feature in the home fixture. Meanwhile, James Milner and Joel Matip are on the treatment table.

As for Crystal Palace, Jeffrey Schlupp, Martin Kelly and James Tomkins will once again miss the game.

Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool possible starting lineup vs Crystal Palace: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Gomez; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Premier League 2019-20 Crystal Palace possible starting lineup vs Liverpool: Guaita; Ward, Dann, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Kouyate, Milivojevic, McArthur; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha

Where to watch the Premier League 2019 20 Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match live in India (TV channels)?

Liverpool will welcome Crystal Palace at 12:45 am on Thursday, June 25. The EPL 2019-20 Liverpool vs Crystal Palace will be played at Anfield Stadium. The Premier League Liverpool vs Crystal Palace game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 20 Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match live streaming?

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India for premium users.