Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool host Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United at Anfield in the Premier League.
Liverpool, Manchester United (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Jurgen Klopp and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will face-off as league leaders Liverpool lock horns with their arch-rivals Manchester United at Anfield in the Premier League 2019-20. In the previous week, Liverpool defeated Tottenham Hotspurs 1-0, whereas Man Utd thrashed Norwich City 4-0. The Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool vs Manchester United will commence at 10:00 pm.
The Reds have 61 points from 21 games, whereas Man Utd who have played one more game than their opponents are sitting on the fifth spot with 34 points.
For Liverpool, defender Joel Matip and midfielder Fabinho have been declared fit and are expected to feature in starting XI. "Yes, it looks like Joel and Fabinho (will be back). They trained completely normally yesterday and the day before. So that means they are likely to be in the squad," Klopp said.
The hosts will roll out the carpets without Dejan Lovren (thigh), Naby Keita (groin) and James Milner
(thigh).
On the other hand, the Red Devils' star striker Marcus Rashford might miss the upcoming game. He had picked up a back issue in the 1-0 FA Cup replay win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday.
Speaking on the chances of the 22-year-old featuring in the upcoming fixture, Man Utd coach Solskjaer said, We will give him the absolute amount of time to find out. Marcus will have more checks and treatment today but I'm not holding my breath. I would think he wouldn't be ready but there is still 48 hours, so let's see.
Liverpool possible starting lineup: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane
Manchester United possible starting lineup: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Fred, Matic; Mata, Pereira, Rashford; Martial
Where to watch the Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool vs Manchester United match live in India (TV channels)?
Liverpool will take on Manchester United at 10:00 pm on Sunday. The PL 2019-20 Liverpool vs Manchester United will be played at the Anfield Stadium. The Premier League Liverpool vs Manchester United game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.
How and where to watch online PL 2019-20 Liverpool vs Manchester United match live streaming?
Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
