Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool vs Southampton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Runaway league leaders Liverpool will be locked in a battle with Southampton on February 1 at Anfield. The two teams will meet in the 25th round of the Premier League. The PL 2019-20 Liverpool vs Southampton match will begin at 8.30 PM.

The Reds played their last premier league game against West Ham on January 29 and won it 2-0.

The Saints, on the other hand, went head to head in their last premier league match with Crystal Palace and defeated them 2-0.

Liverpool hold the top spot in the premier league point table with 70 points. The Reds have won 23 of the 24 matches they have played. Their one match got drawn. They have not lost a single match.

Southampton are at the 9th spot with 31 points. The Saints have won 9 of the 24 matches they have played. They have drawn four matches and lost 11.

Liverpool Starting Line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Minamino

Southampton Starting Line-up: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Oriol Romeu; Djenepo, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Redmond; Ings

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool vs Southampton match live in India (TV channels)?

The Premier League Liverpool vs Southampton game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India. Liverpool will face Southampton at 8.30 PM. The PL 2019-20 Liverpool vs Southampton will be played at Anfield.

How and where to watch online PL 2019-20 Liverpool vs Southampton match live streaming?

Liverpool vs Southampton live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

