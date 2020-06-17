Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

After three months in lockdown, the English Premier League makes its eagerly anticipated return on Wednesday. The opening night will see Pep Guardiola's Manchester City welcome Arsenal to a no-audience Etihad Stadium. This match will also mark the face-off between Guardiola and City's former assistant manager Mikel Arteta. Arteta left the club to take charge as Arsenal head coach in December last year. A City defeat would mean leaders Liverpool would clinch the title if they won at Merseyside rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

All the Premier League 2019-20 matches will be played behind closed doors. Only 300 people will be allowed in the stadium. In the absence of fans, EPL body has decided to come up with piping crowd chants, cut-outs of fans and live video fan wall to keep up the spirit.

As per Premier League 2019-20 points table tally, reigning champions Man City are second-placed with 57 points from 28 matches whereas Arsenal are 9th with 40 points.

Both manages have a fully-fit squad for the returning night.

The Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City vs Arsenal will commence at 12:45 am on June 18.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City possible starting lineup vs Arsenal: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling

Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal possible starting lineup vs Manchester City: Leno; Bellerin, Mari, Luiz, Tierney; Ceballos, Xhaka; Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette

Where to watch Premier League 2019 20 Manchester City vs Arsenal match live in India (TV channels)?

Manchester City will play host to Arsenal at 12:45 am on Thursday, June 18. The EPL 2019-20 Manchester City vs Arsenal will be played at Etihad Stadium. The Premier League Manchester City vs Arsenal game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 20 Manchester City vs Arsenal match live streaming?

Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.