Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

The Premier League 2019-20 has restarted in full swing and the Monday fixture will see Manchester City play host to Burnley FC. The Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City vs Burnley match will be played at the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City, who resumed their campaign with a thumping 3-0 over Arsenal, will look to repeat it when they take on Burnley. Pep Guardiola-led City are 2nd with 60 points from 29 matches. Meanwhile, Burnley will be playing their first game since the league has resumed. In their last match, March 7, Burnley held Tottenham Hotspur to a 1-1 draw. The Clarets will be eyeing to take their unbeaten run to 8 matches when they face The Sky Blues. The Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City vs Burnley kick off time is 12:30 am.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City vs Burnley: Team News, Injury Updates

Guardiola is expected to bring in some changes after defender Eric Garcia picked an injury against Arsenal.

As for Burnley, they will be without forwards Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood. Winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson has also been sidelined due to calf injury.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City possible starting lineup vs Burnley: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Mendy; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Sterling; Aguero

Premier League 2019-20 Burnley possible starting lineup vs Manchester City: Pope; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Vydra, Rodriguez

Where to watch the Premier League 2019 20 Manchester City vs Burnley match live in India (TV channels)?

Manchester City will welcome Burnley at 12:30 am on Tuesday, June 23. The EPL 2019-20 Manchester City vs Burnley will be played at Etihad Stadium. The Premier League Manchester City vs Burnley game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 20 Manchester City vs Burnley match live streaming?

Manchester City vs Burnley live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.