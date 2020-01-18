Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Premier League 2019-20: Manchester City host Crystal Palace as they look to make no more mistakes in title chase.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 18, 2020, 8:41 PM IST
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Manchester City (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Manchester City will welcome Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, January 18, for their upcoming Premier League game. Man City are on a hot streak after winning five straight matches in all competitions, whereas, Crystal Palace tied 1-1 with Arsenal in their last match. The Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City vs Crystal Palace will kick off at 08.30PM.

Pep Guardiola-led City had a huge win in their last EPL match. Their 6-1 win over Aston Villa has undoubtedly give them team their confidence back. Although they had to suffer five Premier League defeats this season, Sergio Aguero's form would bring relief to the side. The Argentine forward netted a hat-trick in their plunder of Aston Villa.

Raheem Sterling of Manchester City was on the bench last week due to injuries but is most likely to return. He might replace Gabriel Jesus. Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte are going to miss the game because of their injuries.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace have been heavily hit with injuries. Ward, Van Aanholt, Schlupp, Townsend, Dann, Sakho, and Benteke will be sitting out. Milivojevic will be also not available as he was suspended.

Manchester City Starting Line-up: Moraes; Cancelo, Stones, Fernandinho, Mendy; De Bruyne, Gundogan, David Silva; Sterling, Aguero, Bernardo Silva.

Crystal Palace Starting Line-up: Guaita; Riedewald, Cahill, Tomkins, Kelly; Ayew, Kouyate, McCarthy, McArthur, Zaha; Tosun.

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City vs Crystal Palace match live in India (TV channels)?

Crystal Palace will face the Man City challenge at 08:30PM on Saturday. The EPL 2019-20 Manchester City vs Crystal Palace will be played at the Etihad Stadium. The Premier League Manchester City vs Crystal Palace game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Manchester City vs Crystal Palace match live streaming?

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.



