Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Premier League 2019-20: Manchester City host Crystal Palace as they look to make no more mistakes in title chase.
Manchester City (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Manchester City will welcome Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, January 18, for their upcoming Premier League game. Man City are on a hot streak after winning five straight matches in all competitions, whereas, Crystal Palace tied 1-1 with Arsenal in their last match. The Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City vs Crystal Palace will kick off at 08.30PM.
Pep Guardiola-led City had a huge win in their last EPL match. Their 6-1 win over Aston Villa has undoubtedly give them team their confidence back. Although they had to suffer five Premier League defeats this season, Sergio Aguero's form would bring relief to the side. The Argentine forward netted a hat-trick in their plunder of Aston Villa.
Raheem Sterling of Manchester City was on the bench last week due to injuries but is most likely to return. He might replace Gabriel Jesus. Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte are going to miss the game because of their injuries.
On the other hand, Crystal Palace have been heavily hit with injuries. Ward, Van Aanholt, Schlupp, Townsend, Dann, Sakho, and Benteke will be sitting out. Milivojevic will be also not available as he was suspended.
Manchester City Starting Line-up: Moraes; Cancelo, Stones, Fernandinho, Mendy; De Bruyne, Gundogan, David Silva; Sterling, Aguero, Bernardo Silva.
Crystal Palace Starting Line-up: Guaita; Riedewald, Cahill, Tomkins, Kelly; Ayew, Kouyate, McCarthy, McArthur, Zaha; Tosun.
Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City vs Crystal Palace match live in India (TV channels)?
Crystal Palace will face the Man City challenge at 08:30PM on Saturday. The EPL 2019-20 Manchester City vs Crystal Palace will be played at the Etihad Stadium. The Premier League Manchester City vs Crystal Palace game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.
How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Manchester City vs Crystal Palace match live streaming?
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Friday 10 January , 2020 Apple MacBook Pro 16 Review: Like Nothing Else
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar's Maternal Grandmother Passes Away
- Scientists Are Trying to Find Survivors of Endangered Species in Australian Bushfires
- 'Standing is Hard': Jared Kushner's Time Magazine Cover Inspires Meme Fest on Twitter
- Reliance Jio Q3 2019-20 Results: Subscriber Base Jumps to 370 Million as of December 31, 2019
- FASTags Have Actually Increased Waiting Times at Toll Plazas; Be Prepared For Delays