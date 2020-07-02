Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Liverpool will play their maiden game as Premier League Champions on Friday, July 3. The Reds will be up against their successors Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Man City manager Pep Guardiola has said that his side will give guard of honour to Juergen Klopp-led team. Liverpool ended their 30-year wait for a top-flight title when last season’s champions City were beaten 2-1 by Chelsea last week, handing the Merseyside club an unassailable 23-point lead at the top of the table. The Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City vs Liverpool will commence at 12:45 am.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game night, Guardiola said, “We are going to do the guard of honour of course. We will greet Liverpool, when they come to our house, in an incredible way. We are going to do it because they deserve it”.

He also stated that his side will comeback stronger in the next season.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City vs Liverpool: Team News, Injury Update

Midfielder Fernandinho remains on the suspension bench as he continues to serve his two-match ban. The 35-year-old had picked a red card against Chelsea. The Sky Blues will step onto the dugout without winger Leroy Sane as he inches closer to move to Bayern Munich. Striker Sergio Aguero has been ruled out of the remaining season.

On the other hand, Klopp has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the big game night.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City possible starting lineup vs Liverpool: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, Foden; Bernardo, Jesus, Sterling

Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool possible starting lineup vs Manchester City: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Where to watch the Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City vs Liverpool match live in India (TV channels)?

Liverpool will face the Manchester City challenge at 12:45 am on Friday, July 3. The EPL 2019-20 Manchester City vs Liverpool will be played at Etihad Stadium. The Premier League Manchester City vs Liverpool game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 20 Manchester City vs Liverpool match live streaming?

Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India for premium users.