Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City vs Norwich City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Second-placed Manchester City will welcome bottom-placed Norwich City on Sunday, July 26, in their last Premier League 2019-20 fixture. The Manchester City vs Norwich City EPL 2019-20 match will be hosted at the Etihad stadium. In the last game, Manchester City managed to keep a clean sheet with 4-0 defeat over Watford whereas Norwich City lost to Burnley FC 2-0.

The Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City vs Norwich City match will commence at 8:30 pm.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City vs Norwich City: Team News

Manchester City has no new injuries ahead of the game night. As for Norwich City, Emiliano Buendia and Josip Drmic will be seen on the suspension bench after they picked red cards in their last game.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City possible starting lineup vs Norwich City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Gundogan, Silva; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

Premier League 2019-20 Norwich City possible starting lineup vs Manchester City: Krul; Aarons, Godfrey, Zimmermann, Lewis; Vrancic, McLean; Cantwell, Stiepermann, Hernandez; Pukki

Where to watch the Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City vs Norwich City match live in India (TV channels)?

Manchester City will face Norwich City in the English Premier League 2019-20 at 8:30 pm on Sunday, July 26. The Manchester City vs Norwich City Premier League game will be telecast live telecast on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 20 Manchester City vs Norwich City match live streaming?

Manchester City vs Norwich City live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India for premium users.