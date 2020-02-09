Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City vs West Ham Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Manchester City will be locked in a battle with West Ham in the Premier League match on February 9. The Premier League champions played their last game against Tottenham on February 2 and defeated them by 2-0. The Hammers, on the other hand, went head to head with Brighton in their last game on February 1. The match got drawn as both the teams scored three goals each.

In the league table, Man City are at the second spot with 51 points. They have won 16 of the 25 matches they have played.

West Ham are involved in the relegation battle and they are positioned at the 18th spot in the points table with 24 points.

Man City possible line-up: Ederson, Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, Foden; Bernardo, Aguero, and Mahrez

West Ham possible line-up: Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Balbuena, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice, Noble; Snodgrass, Antonio, and Haller

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City vs West Ham match live in India (TV channels)?

The Premier League Manchester City vs West Ham game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India. Manchester City will face West Ham at 10 pm. The PL 2019-20 Manchester City vs West Ham will be played at Etihad Stadium.

How and where to watch online PL 2019-20 Manchester City vs West Ham match live streaming?

Manchester City vs West Ham live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.