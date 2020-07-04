Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Saturday’s match against Bournemouth presents an opportunity for Manchester United to move into the Champions League places. A win against ‘The Cherries’ will take Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to the fourth spot with Chelsea slated to take the field only on Sunday.

The Manchester United vs Bournemouth fixture will take place at Old Trafford and begin at 7.30 pm. United cruised through their last encounter against Brighton with a 3-0 win. Bruno Fernandes once again impressed everyone with a starring role.

Bournemouth is having a very tough season and losing their last fixture to Newcastle added to the miseries. Eddie Howe’s team desperately needs a win or two to climb out of the relegation zone.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Team News, Injury Update

Bournemouth’s leading goal scorer Callum Wilson will not be available because of his two-match suspension for accumulating 10 yellow cards. They have otherwise no fresh fitness concerns.

Manchester United’s injured defenders Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones are expected to miss the upcoming match. They have not played in recent games either.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United possible starting lineup vs Bournemouth: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, Matic; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Premier League 2019-20 Bournemouth possible starting lineup vs Manchester United: Ramsdale; Stacey, Mepham, Ake, Smith; Brooks, L. Cook, Lerma, Gosling, Stanislas; King

Where to watch the Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Bournemouth match live in India (TV channels)?

Manchester United will face the Bournemouth challenge at 7.30 pm on Saturday, July 4. The PL 2019-20 Manchester United vs Bournemouth will be played at Old Trafford. The game will be telecast live telecast on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019 20 Manchester United vs Bournemouth match live streaming?

Manchester United vs Bournemouth live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India for premium users.