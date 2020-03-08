Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Manchester United will host their arch-rivals Manchester City in the upcoming Premier League 2019-20 fixture on March 8, Sunday. The Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Manchester City will be played at the iconic Old Trafford stadium.

The Red Devils are at the 5th spot on the points table with 42 points while the Sky Blues are at the 2nd spot with a total of 57 points. In their last PL outing, Man Utd held Everton to a draw, whereas the defending champions kept a clean sheet with a 1-0 win over Leicester City. The Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Manchester City match will kick off at 10:00 pm.

Manchester United Possible Starting Line-up: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Fred; James, Fernandes, Martial; Ighalo

Manchester City Possible Starting Line-up: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Manchester City match live in India?

The PL 2019-20 Manchester United vs Manchester City will be played at the Old Trafford from 10.00 PM on March 8, Sunday. The Premier League Manchester United vs Manchester City game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019-20 Manchester United vs Manchester City match live streaming?

Manchester United vs Manchester City live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.