Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Norwich City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Manchester United will play host to Norwich City at Old Trafford in Manchester. In their last Premier League 2019-20 outing, the Red Devils lost to Arsenal 2-0, whereas Norwich City held Crystal Place to a draw. The Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Norwich City will commence at 8:30PM.

The Red Devils, who are without a win in their last three outings across competitions, will be looking to register a win in their home game. With 31 points from 21 games, Manchester United are currently 6th in the Premier League table. Meanwhile, Norwich City are at the bottom of the league table.

Speaking on defender Harry Maguire's availability for the home game, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, "He's got a chance for tomorrow (Saturday)."

Reacting to the reports that Maguire could be ruled out for several weeks due to hip injury, Solskjaer said, "It was a minor thing I don't know where the reports are coming from - you might have got confused with Harry Kane."

"He's going to go through training today and see how he is for tomorrow," he added.

Solskjaer also confirmed that midfielder Jesse Lingard won't feature against Norwich.

Manchester United Starting Line-up: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Fred, Matic; Pereira, Mata, Rashford; Martial

Norwich City Starting Line-up: Krul; Byram, Hanley, Zimmermann, Aarons; Vrancic, Tettey; Cantwell, McLean, Buendia; Idah

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Norwich City match live in India (TV channels)?

Manchester United will play Norwich City at 8:30PM on Saturday. The EPL 2019-20 Manchester United vs Norwich City will be played at Old Trafford. The Premier League Manchester United vs Norwich City game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Manchester United vs Norwich City match live streaming?

Manchester United vs Norwich City live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

