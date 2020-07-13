Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Southampton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Manchester United will eye to seal their spot in Champions League next season when they play host to Southampton on Tuesday, July 14. The Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Southampton match will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium.Currently, Manchester United, who are on an unbeaten run, are fifth with 58 points. A win tonight will see them get a place in top four. In the last outing, The Red Devils defeated Aston Villa 3-0 whereas Southampton held Everton to a 1-1 draw. The Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Southampton will kick off at 12:30 am.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Southampton: Team News, Injury update

Manchester United have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the game night. On the other hand, Southampton’s Sofiane Boufal, Yan Valery, Nathan Tella and Moussa Djenepo are not available for the upcoming game. Meanwhile, defender Jannik Vestergaard’s contention will depend on his match fitness result .

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United possible starting lineup vs Southampton: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; Matic, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Premier League 2019-20 Southampton possible starting lineup vs Manchester United: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Stephens, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Redmond; Ings, Long

Where to watch the Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Southampton match live in India (TV channels)?

Southampton will face the Manchester United challenge at 12:30 am on Tuesday , July 13. The EPL 2019-20 Manchester United vs Southampton will be played at the Old Trafford. The game will be telecast live telecast on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 20 Manchester United vs Southampton match live streaming?

Manchester United vs Southampton live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India for premium users.