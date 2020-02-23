Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Watford Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Manchester United will host Watford in their upcoming Premier League fixture on February 23, 2020 (Sunday). The Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Watford will be played at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have had a tepid season, grabbing only 38 points off their 26 matches and sitting at the 7th spot currently. Watford, on the other hand, isn't doing very well either.

The Hornets have registered one win from their last 5 matches and are currently battling it out in the relegation zone. The Manchester club defeated Chelsea 2-0 in their last league match. The Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Watford will kick off at 07.30 pm IST on Sunday.

United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is yet to give striker Odion Ighalo his debut after his January transfer. But the chance is unlikely to be offered in Sunday's match. Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford remain sidelined too. Mason Greenwood, Axel Tuanzebe and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are doubtful for the next fixture.

For the Hornets, Craig Dawson and Daryl Janmaat would miss the game against the Red Devils. Tom Cleverly and Kiko Femenia both are doubtful.

Manchester United Starting Line-up: De Gea, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Matic, Williams, Fernandes, James, Martial

Watford Starting Line-up: Foster, Mariappa, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina, Chalobah, Capoue, Sarr, Doucoure, Deulofeu, Deeney.

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Watford match live in India?

The PL 2019-20 Manchester United vs Watford will be played at the Old Trafford from 7.30 pm on February 23. The Premier League Manchester United vs Watford game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019-20 Manchester United vs Watford match live streaming?

Manchester United vs Watford live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

