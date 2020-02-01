Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Wolves Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Manchester United will face Wolves on Saturday at 11 pm in the ongoing Premier League 2019-20. The host United will eye to get their performance on track after they suffered defeat at hands of Burnley F.C by 2-0. The Red Devils currently stand at spot 5 in standings. The Wolves, in the last tournament, got defeated by 2-1 against Liverpool. They currently stand at 7th spot in the standings.

The Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Wolves match will be played at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in 11 home games against Wolves. They last suffered defeat in February 1980 by 0-1.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Predicted Line-up: De Gea; Williams, Maguire, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka; Pereira, Fred, James, Greenwood, Mata; Martial

Premier League 2019-20 Wolves Predicted Line-up: Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Jonny; Neto, Traore, Jimenez

What time is the kickoff scheduled for the Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Wolves?

Premier League Wolves vs Manchester United fixture is scheduled at 11.00 PM IST. Premier League Wolves vs Manchester United is being played at Old Trafford.

Which channel will broadcast the Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Wolves?

The Premier League 2019-20 fixture Manchester United vs Wolves will be on Star Sports Select channels in India. Liverpool will face Southampton at 11 PM.

How do I live stream the Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Wolves?

The Manchester United vs Wolves match can be live-streamed on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

