Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Wolves Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Manchester United host Wolves at Old Trafford in the Premier League.
Manchester United (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Manchester United will face Wolves on Saturday at 11 pm in the ongoing Premier League 2019-20. The host United will eye to get their performance on track after they suffered defeat at hands of Burnley F.C by 2-0. The Red Devils currently stand at spot 5 in standings. The Wolves, in the last tournament, got defeated by 2-1 against Liverpool. They currently stand at 7th spot in the standings.
The Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Wolves match will be played at Old Trafford on Saturday.
The Red Devils are unbeaten in 11 home games against Wolves. They last suffered defeat in February 1980 by 0-1.
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Predicted Line-up: De Gea; Williams, Maguire, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka; Pereira, Fred, James, Greenwood, Mata; Martial
Premier League 2019-20 Wolves Predicted Line-up: Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Jonny; Neto, Traore, Jimenez
What time is the kickoff scheduled for the Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Wolves?
Premier League Wolves vs Manchester United fixture is scheduled at 11.00 PM IST. Premier League Wolves vs Manchester United is being played at Old Trafford.
Which channel will broadcast the Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Wolves?
The Premier League 2019-20 fixture Manchester United vs Wolves will be on Star Sports Select channels in India. Liverpool will face Southampton at 11 PM.
How do I live stream the Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Wolves?
The Manchester United vs Wolves match can be live-streamed on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill To Hunt For Groom In New Show 'Shehnaaz Gill Ki Shaadi'
- Virat Kohli's Spectacular 'Relay' Run Out to Dismiss New Zealand's Colin Munro is Almost Poetic
- Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Faints During The Captaincy Task
- Australian Open 2020 Women's Final HIGHLIGHTS: Sofia Kenin Beats Garbine Muguruza To Win Maiden Grand Slam Title
- WATCH: Dhoni Hilariously Pokes Fun at Wife Sakshi for 'Using' Him to Gain Instagram Followers