Premier League 2019-20 Newcastle United vs LiverpoolLive Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Premier League champions Liverpool will travel to St. James’ Park to meet Newcastle on Sunday, July 26. The Premier League 2019-20 Newcastle vs Liverpool match will kick off at 8:30 pm. In the previous played fixture, Liverpool smashed Chelsea 5-3 whereas Newcastle played a goalless draw against Brighton. As per league table, The Reds are leading the chart with 96 points. On the other side, Newcastle are in the second half of the points table with 41 points.

Premier League 2019-20 Newcastle United vs Liverpool : Team News, Injury Updates

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce could have midfielders Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff available again after injury.

Premier League 2019-20 Newcastle United possible starting lineup vs Liverpool: Dubravka; Manquillo, Fernandez, Hayden, Rose, Ritchie; Shelvey, Bentaleb, Almiron; Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool possible starting lineup vs Newcastle United: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Where to watch the Premier League 2019-20 Newcastle United vs Liverpool match live in India (TV channels)?

Newcastle United will face the Liverpool challenge at 8:30 pm on Sunday, July 26. The EPL 2019-20 Newcastle United vs Liverpool will be played at St James’ Park. The game will be telecast live telecast on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 20 Newcastle United vs Liverpool match live streaming?

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India for premium users.