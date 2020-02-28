Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Premier League 2019-20 Norwich City vs Leicester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Premier League 2019-20: Norwich City host Leicester City at Carrow Road.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 28, 2020, 3:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Premier League 2019-20 Norwich City vs Leicester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Leicester City. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Norwich City will host Leicester City for their upcoming English Premier League fixture on February 29, 2020, Saturday. The Premier League 2019-20 Norwich City vs Leicester City will be played at Carrow Road. The Canaries are currently standing at the last spot in the points table with a 6-point difference with Watford at the second last spot. On the other hand, the Foxes are at the third spot with 50 points in its basket.

While both the teams are at widely different places, both Norwich City and Leicester City have registered only one win in their last five fixtures. The hosts last won 1-0 against Bournemouth, while the visitors defeated West Ham by 4-1. The Premier League 2019-20 Norwich City vs Leicester City will kick off at 01.30AM on Saturday.

Daniel Farke's side will dive in hard to survive in the league, while Brendan Rodgers' men will try to end up third in Premier League this season.

For the Canaries, Timm Klose, Sam Byram and Onel Hernandez will sit out for the Saturday's match. For the Foxes, Wilfred Ndidi, Nampalys Mendy and Daniel Amartey will be sidelined.

Norwich City Starting Line-up: Krul, Aarons, Godfrey, Hanley, Lewis, Tettey, McLean, Buendia, Duda, Cantwell, Pukki.

Leicester City Starting Line-up: Schmeichel, Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell, Choudhury, Perez, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy.

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Norwich City vs Leicester City match live in India (TV channels)?

The EPL 2019-20 Norwich City vs Leicester City will be played at Carrow Road from 1.30AM on February 29. The Premier League Norwich City vs Leicester City game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Norwich City vs Leicester City match live streaming?

Norwich City vs Leicester City live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram