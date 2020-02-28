Premier League 2019-20 Norwich City vs Leicester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Premier League 2019-20: Norwich City host Leicester City at Carrow Road.
Leicester City. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Norwich City will host Leicester City for their upcoming English Premier League fixture on February 29, 2020, Saturday. The Premier League 2019-20 Norwich City vs Leicester City will be played at Carrow Road. The Canaries are currently standing at the last spot in the points table with a 6-point difference with Watford at the second last spot. On the other hand, the Foxes are at the third spot with 50 points in its basket.
While both the teams are at widely different places, both Norwich City and Leicester City have registered only one win in their last five fixtures. The hosts last won 1-0 against Bournemouth, while the visitors defeated West Ham by 4-1. The Premier League 2019-20 Norwich City vs Leicester City will kick off at 01.30AM on Saturday.
Daniel Farke's side will dive in hard to survive in the league, while Brendan Rodgers' men will try to end up third in Premier League this season.
For the Canaries, Timm Klose, Sam Byram and Onel Hernandez will sit out for the Saturday's match. For the Foxes, Wilfred Ndidi, Nampalys Mendy and Daniel Amartey will be sidelined.
Norwich City Starting Line-up: Krul, Aarons, Godfrey, Hanley, Lewis, Tettey, McLean, Buendia, Duda, Cantwell, Pukki.
Leicester City Starting Line-up: Schmeichel, Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell, Choudhury, Perez, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy.
Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Norwich City vs Leicester City match live in India (TV channels)?
The EPL 2019-20 Norwich City vs Leicester City will be played at Carrow Road from 1.30AM on February 29. The Premier League Norwich City vs Leicester City game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.
How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Norwich City vs Leicester City match live streaming?
Norwich City vs Leicester City live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
