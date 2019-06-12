Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Premier League 2019-20 Opening Week Fixtures Leaked Online

A photo of the Premier League opening week fixtures has been doing the rounds on social media. The official list of matches will be released on the Premier League website on Thursday.

Ritayan Basu | @ritayanbasu

Updated:June 12, 2019, 4:07 PM IST
Premier League 2019-20 Opening Week Fixtures Leaked Online
The Premier League 2019-20 season is slated to begin on August 10 (Photo Credit: Reuters)
The Premier League fixture for the first week has been leaked on social media, and according to the photo circulating, Tottenham Hotspur will be playing the first match of the season against newly promoted Norwich at home on August 10.

In the second group of fixtures later that day, Bournemouth host a returning Sheffield United, as Arsenal travel to face Crystal Palace.

Other games in the same time slot are Southampton taking on Chelsea at home and West Ham facing Watford away.

In the last match of the opening day, UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley.

In the first Sunday fixtures of the 2019-20 season, Aston Villa play Leicester and later that day, Manchester United open their campaign against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Defending champions Manchester City will play their first match of the new season on Monday, August 12 against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Full opening week fixtures of Premier League 2019-20:

Saturday, August 10
17:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich

15:00 Bournemouth v Sheffield United

19:30 Crystal Palace v Arsenal

19:30 Everton v Newcastle

19:30 Southampton v Chelsea

19:30 Watford v West Ham

21:30 Burnley v Liverpool

Sunday, August 11
18:00 Aston Villa v Leicester

20:30 Manchester United v Brighton

Monday, August 12
12:30 Wolves v Manchester City (on Tuesday in India)

PL

It is important to note that the above dates and time for the fixtures of the opening week of the Premier League 2019-2020 season, are all according to a 'leaked' image (seen above) on social media. The dates have not been confirmed by the Premier League on their website.

The official fixture list for the whole season will be released on Thursday on the Premier League website, when it can ascertained if there was any truth to the 'leaked' photo.
