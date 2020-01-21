Premier League 2019-20 Sheffield United vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Sheffield United will host reigning champions Manchester City in their Premier League showdown on January 22 (Wednesday). The Premier League 2019-20 Sheffield United vs Manchester City will be played at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United tied 1-1 with Arsenal in their last match, whereas, standing second in the points table, Manchester City managed to take only one point from a 2-2 tie with Crystal Palace. The Premier League 2019-20 Sheffield United vs Manchester City will kick off at 1.00 AM on Wednesday.

The Blades are on an impressive streak, having beaten Arsenal and halted Manchester United and Chelsea to a tie in the Premier League this season. They currently stand at seventh in the table, with only one point difference with Man United, who are at the fifth spot.

Man City have a huge gap with the league leaders Liverpool. Pep Guardiola's side has not been able to show its characteristic zeal this season. Settling for a tie against Crystal Palace last weekend will also have a bearing on the Citizens. The spectacular form of striker Sergio Aguero will be of relief to the side.

For Sheff Utd, only David McGoldrick might sit out. After missing the game with Arsenal because of a foot problem, McGoldrick might miss tomorrow's match as well. Chris Wilder's side might choose to shuffle the forward options.

Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte remain the only guaranteed absentees for Manchester City. John Stones and Benjamin Mendy both are doubts due to their physical fitness. In the absence of Stones and Mendy, however, City will become short of options in the defensive area.

Guardiola might play Algerian Riyad Mahrez in the start, possibly at the expense of Portuguese Bernardo Silva.

Sheffield United Starting line-up: Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; Mousset, McBurnie.

Manchester City Starting line-up: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Angelino; De Bruyne, Rodri, Foden; Mahrez, Jesus, Bernardo.

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Sheffield United vs Manchester City match live in India (TV channels)?

Sheffield United will face the Manchester City challenge at 01:00 AM on Wednesday. The PL 2019-20 Sheffield United vs Manchester City will be played at the Bramall Lane. The Premier League Sheffield United vs Manchester City game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019-20 Sheffield United vs Manchester City match live streaming?

Sheffield United vs Manchester City live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

