Premier League 2019-20 Southampton vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Premier League 2019-20 Southampton vs Arsenal Live Streaming | Southampton will play host to Arsenal on June 25, Thursday, in the Premier League 2019-20. The Premier League 2019-20 Southampton vs Arsenal will be played at the St. Mary’s Stadium. In the first post-lockdown fixture, Southampton managed to keep a clean sheet with a 3-o win over Norwich City whereas Arsenal were stunned by Brighton 2-1. The Gunners, who have slipped to 11th slot, will be eyeing to grab their first points when they step into the turf. Meanwhile, Southampton are 14 with 37 points from 30 matches. The Premier League 2019-20 Southampton vs Arsenal will kick off at 10:30 pm.

Premier League 2019-20 Southampton vs Arsenal : Team News, Injury Update

Shane Long has recovered from his injury and is available for Southampton’s Thursday night game. Meanwhile, Moussa Djenepo remains on the suspension bench. As for the Gunners, goalkeeper Bernd Leno is the latest injury the side has picked. However, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Granit Xhaka have resumed training sessions. David Luiz is serving suspension.

Premier League 2019-20 Southampton possible starting lineup vs Arsenal:



McCarthy; Valery, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Redmond; Ings, Obafemi

Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal possible starting lineup vs Southampton:



Martinez; Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Tierney; Ceballos, Guendouzi, Saka; Pepe, Nketiah, Aubameyang

Where to watch the Premier League 2019 20 Southampton vs Arsenal match live in India (TV channels)?

Southampton will roll out the carpet for Arsenal at 10:30 pm on Thursday, June 25. The EPL 2019-20 Southampton vs Arsenal will be played at St.Mary’s Stadium. The Premier League Southampton vs Arsenal game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 20 Southampton vs Arsenal match live streaming?

Southampton vs Arsenal live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India