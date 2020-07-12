Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Tottenham Hotspur will lockhorns with Arsenal in the upcoming Premier League 2019-20 fixture on Sunday, July 12. The Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. In the previous week, Tottenham Hotspur held a goalless draw with Bournemouth whereas the Gunners held Leicester City to a 1-1 draw. The Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal will kick off at 9 pm.

Both sides are placed next to each other on the points table. The Reds are 8th slot with 50 points and Tottenham are 9th with 49 points next to their name. The upcoming game is going to be an interesting watch as both sides will try to make their position look better on the league table.

Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal: Team News, Injury Update

Spurs have to wait for midfielder Dele Alli’s match fitness report as they gear up to finalise the playing XI. Alli was on the treatment table due to hamstring injury. Whereas , midfielder Eric Dier is on the suspension bench.

As for Arsenal, striker Eddie Nketiah has picked a red card against Leicester and he will be seen on the suspension bench.

Defenders Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari are on the injury bench. They are joined by goalkeeper Bernd Leno and striker Gabriel Martinelli.

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Lineup vs Arsenal: Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Ben Davies; Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko, Giovani Lo Celso; Heung-min Son, Steven Bergwijn, Harry Kane

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur: Martinez; Mustafi, Luiz, Kolasinac; Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Tierney; Saka, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Where to watch the Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal match live in India (TV channels)?

Tottenham Hotspur will face the Arsenal challenge at 9:00 pm on Sunday, July 12. The EPL 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game will be telecast live telecast on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal match live streaming?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India for premium users.