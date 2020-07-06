Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Tottenham Hotspur will look to bounce back when they take on Everton on Tuesday, July 7, in the Premier League 2019-20. The Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs were handed a shocking 3-1 defeat by out-of-form Sheffield United in the last outing. The defeat saw Jose Mourinho-led outfit slip to the 10th slot. Right now, they have 45 points next to their name. Meanwhile, Everton are sitting on 11th slot with 44 points in their kitty. The upcoming fixture is expected to be a nail-biter as both sides will try to improve their slots on the league table.

The Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton will kick off at 12:30 am.

Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton: Team News, Injury Update

Dele Alli is expected to miss the Tuesday night fixture for Tottenham. He has picked a hamstring injury while training with the squad.

On the other hand, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is hoping that Richarlison will return to the squad for the upcoming outing.

Speaking at the virtual press conference, Ancelotti said, "Richarlison didn't train today, but I think he will be able to train tomorrow and is not going to have any problem playing on Monday. I think he will be fine".

Tottenham possible starting lineup:

Lloris; Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies; Sissoko, Lo Celso; Bergwijn, Alli, Son; Kane

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Sidibe, Keane, Holgate, Digne; Iwobi, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Where to watch the Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton match live in India (TV channels)?

Tottenham Hotspur will face the Everton challenge at 12:30 am on Tuesday, July 7. The EPL 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game will be telecast live telecast on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton match live streaming?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India for premium users.