Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Manchester City will travel to Tottenham Hotspur for their upcoming Premier League 2019-20 fixture on February 2, Sunday. The Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. In the last week, Spurs defeated Norwich City 2-1, whereas, Man City also registered a win over Sheff United 1-0 in their away fixture. The Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City will commence at 10:00 PM.

With 51 points from 24 games, the defending champions are sitting on the second spot. On the other hand, Tottenham are 6th on the standing with 34 points from 24 matches.

The host will be without Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko and Ben Davies due to respective injuries.

For City, Leroy Sane won't travel with the squad as he is still recovering from a knee injury.

Tottenham possible starting lineup: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Tanganga; Lo Celso, Winks, Ndombele; Alli; Lucas, Son

Man City possible starting lineup: Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City match live in India (TV channels)?

The PL 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from 10:00 pm on February 2. The Premier League Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City match live streaming?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

