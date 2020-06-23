Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Tottenham Hotspur will play host to West Ham in Premier League 2019-20 on Wednesday, June 24. The Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham fixture will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. In the previous outing, Tottenham Hotspur held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw. Meanwhile, West Ham were handed a 0-2 defeat by Wolves. As per the EPL points table, Tottenham are 8th with 42 points in their kitty. Whereas West Ham are 17th with 27 points. The Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham kick off time is 12:45 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham: Team News, Injury Update

Spurs' midfielders Dele Alli and Lucas Moura have returned to the squad after completely recovering from injuries. Meanwhile, defenders Japhet Tanganga and Juan Foyth are out of contention tonight. As for West Ham, Angelo Ogbonna has resumed the training sessions. His inclusion in the playing XI will depend on the fitness test.

Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup vs West Ham: Lloris; Aurier, Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Sissoko, Lo Celso; Son, Alli, Bergwijn; Kane

Premier League 2019-20 West Ham possible starting lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur: Fabainski; Fredericks, Diop, Balbuena, Cresswell; Rice, Noble, Soucek; Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Anderson

Where to watch the Premier League 2019 20 Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham match live in India (TV channels)?

Tottenham Hotspur play host to West Ham at 12:45 am on Wednesday, June 24. The EPL 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Premier League Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 20 Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham match live streaming?

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.