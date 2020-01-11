Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Premier League Leaders Liverpool will travel to Tottenham Hotspur aiming to take their points tally to 61 from 21 games. The Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. In their last outing, Tottenham lost to Southampton 1-0, whereas the Reds defeated Sheffield United 2-0. The Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham vs Liverpool will kick off at 11:00PM.

Liverpool, who are unbeaten so far in the tournament, will look to register their 20th victory from 21 games when they play Tottenham. On the other hand, Jose Mourinho's Spurs will look to bounce back from Southampton loss.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has asked his side to keep their focus on the upcoming encounter. "My problem at this moment is Tottenham, the way they play, the way we think they will play and all that stuff. That's the only thing I am concerned about, nothing else."

Sharing updates on team's injury list, Klopp stated that Xherdan Shaqiri returns to the side and will available for selection for the upcoming game. While midfielders James Milner and Naby Keita have been sidelined due to respective injuries.

Both, Dejan Lovren and Fabinho are expected to resume full training next week, he added.

On the other hand, Mourinho has termed their upcoming home again as a "big challenge". "They are the best team in our competition, just to say that - I could say more."

He further added, "We have injuries but I have to focus on what we did in the week, concentrate on the effort and enthusiasm the boys put in this week and the motivation you need to play the best teams."

Spurs will host the Reds without their star player Harry Kane. The striker had picked up an hamstring tendon injury and won't return until April. While, Moussa Sissoko, Tanguy Ndombele, Hugo Lloris are still on the treatment table.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting Line-up: Gazzaniga; Sanchez, Alderweireld, Tanganga; Aurier, Winks, Eriksen, Rose; Moura, Alli; Son

Liverpool Starting Line-up: Alisson; Robertson, van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mane, Firmino, Salah

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham vs Liverpool match live in India (TV channels)?

Tottenham will face the Liverpool challenge at 11:00PM on Saturday. The EPL 2019-20 Tottenham vs Liverpool will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Premier League Tottenham vs Liverpool game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Tottenham vs Liverpool match live streaming?

Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

