Premier League 2019-20 Watford vs Leicester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Watford manager Nigel Pearson and his men will roll out carpet for his former club Leicester City in the Premier League 2019-20 Saturday fixture. The Premier League 2019-20 Watford vs Leicester City match will be played at Vicarage Road. Under Pearson reign, Watford have clinched 13 points in six of their home fixtures. In their previous head-to-head fixtures with the Foxes, Watford have emerged victorious in three back-to-back Premier League games on their home ground. The Hornest, who are currently involved in the relegation battle with Bournemouth, will be eyeing to continue their winning form against Leicester when they step into the dugout.

Leicester City, on the other hand, are 3rd with 53 points and 16 wins. They will be looking to keep firm their stand on the points table as they gear up for their away fixture.

The Premier League 2019-20 Watford vs Leicester City will kick off at 5 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Premier League 2019-20 Watford vs Leicester City Team News, Injury Update:

Pearson has a long injury list to look into ahead of the home game. Defender Daryl Janmaat has been sidelined for the remaining season. Joining him on the injury bench are strikers Gerard Deulofeu and Isaac Success. The two are not in the contention for the remaining league games. Meanwhile, Watford captain Troy Deeney is expected to feature in the upcoming game. Initially, he was hesitant to join the training sessions due to COVID-19 scare.

As for Leicester, midfielder Dennis Praet is sidelined with a tight calf injury. Ricardo Pereira and Daniel Amartey are also on the treatment table. However, forward Ayoze Perez and defender Ryan Bennett are in contention for the playing XI.

Premier League 2019-20 Watford possible starting lineup vs Leicester City:

Foster; Femenia, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina; Hughes, Capoue; Sarr, Doucoure, Pereyra; Deeney

Premier League 2019-20 Leicester City possible starting lineup vs Watford:

Schmeichel; Justin, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Perez, Tielemans, Ndidi, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Where to watch the Premier League 2019 20 Watford vs Leicester City match live in India (TV channels)?

Watford will host Leicester City at 5 pma on Saturday, June 20. The EPL 2019-20 Watford vs Leicester City will be played at Vicarage Road. The Premier League Watford vs Leicester City game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 20 Watford vs Leicester City match live streaming?

Watford vs Leicester City live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.