Premier League 2019-20 Watford vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Watford will be locked in a battle with League leaders Liverpool on Saturday, February 29, at Vicarage Road. The Premier League 2019-20 Watford vs Liverpool fixture will commence at 11 PM.

In their last match, Watford were defeated by Manchester United by 0-3. Watford, which are engaged in a relegation battle, have not won even a single game in their last five fixtures.

On the other hand, Liverpool outperformed West Ham by 3-2 in their last Premier League match. They have won all the games in their last five fixtures.

Watford are placed at the 19 position in the PL table with 24 points, while Liverpool are league leaders with 79 points.

Liverpool have won 26 of the 27 matches they have played, while Watford have won only five of the 27 matches.

Watford Possible Starting Line-up: Foster; Dawson, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina; Hughes, Capoue; Sarr, Doucoure, Deulofeu; Deeney

Liverpool Possible Starting Line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Watford vs Liverpool match live in India (TV channels)?

The Premier League Watford vs Liverpool game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India. Watford will face Liverpool at 11 PM. The PL 2019-20 Watford vs Liverpool will be played at Vicarage Road.

How and where to watch online PL 2019-20 Watford vs Liverpool match live streaming?

Watford vs Liverpool live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

