Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Premier League 2019-20 Watford vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Liverpool travel to Vicarage Road to take on Watford in the Premier League.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 29, 2020, 4:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Premier League 2019-20 Watford vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Liverpool (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Watford will be locked in a battle with League leaders Liverpool on Saturday, February 29, at Vicarage Road. The Premier League 2019-20 Watford vs Liverpool fixture will commence at 11 PM.

In their last match, Watford were defeated by Manchester United by 0-3. Watford, which are engaged in a relegation battle, have not won even a single game in their last five fixtures.

On the other hand, Liverpool outperformed West Ham by 3-2 in their last Premier League match. They have won all the games in their last five fixtures.

Watford are placed at the 19 position in the PL table with 24 points, while Liverpool are league leaders with 79 points.

Liverpool have won 26 of the 27 matches they have played, while Watford have won only five of the 27 matches.

Watford Possible Starting Line-up: Foster; Dawson, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina; Hughes, Capoue; Sarr, Doucoure, Deulofeu; Deeney

Liverpool Possible Starting Line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Watford vs Liverpool match live in India (TV channels)?

The Premier League Watford vs Liverpool game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India. Watford will face Liverpool at 11 PM. The PL 2019-20 Watford vs Liverpool will be played at Vicarage Road.

How and where to watch online PL 2019-20 Watford vs Liverpool match live streaming?

Watford vs Liverpool live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram