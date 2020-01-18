Premier League 2019-20 Watford vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Watford will host Tottenham Hotspur in their upcoming Premier League 2019-20 on January 18, Saturday. The Premier League 2019-20 Watford vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at Vicarage Road. Standing at 17th in the league table, Watford last defeated Bournemouth 3-0, whereas the Spurs lost to table-toppers Liverpool 1-0 in their previous game. The Premier League 2019-20 Watford vs Tottenham will kick off at 06:00PM.

Watford, under Nigel Pearson, have been on a winning streak and will look to register a victory against the inconsistent Tottenham. Although Jose Mourinho's Spurs championed over Middlesbrough in the FA Cup, back-to-back losses to Liverpool and Southampton in the Premier League has left them in a fix.

Pearson has managed to turn around Watford brilliantly. As goalkeeper Ben Foster told BBC, their team needed a manager and not just a coach. Pearson has proved the same with his success.

Sharing updates on the team's injury list, Watford have the following absentees: Kiko Femenia (hamstring), Sebastian Prodl (shin), Daryl Janmaat (knee), Danny Welbeck (hamstring) and Tom Cleverley (foot).

On the other hand, Mourinho will certainly not like to lose any more ground. Making a spot in the top four is going to be incredibly tricky if they lose any more matches.

Spurs would have to play without Harry Kane. The striker had picked up an hamstring tendon injury and won't return until April. Apart from him, Ben Davies (ankle), Hugo Lloris (elbow) and Moussa Sissoko (knee) will all remain on the sidelines. Tanguy Ndombele's position is also doubtful as he has a hip problem.

Watford Starting Line-up: Foster; Mariappa, Dawson, Cathcart, Masina; Chalobah, Capoue; Sarr, Doucoure, Deulofeu; Deeney.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting Line-up: Gazzaniga; Tanganga, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Aurier; Alli, Winks; Son, Lo Celso, Lamela; Lucas.

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Watford vs Tottenham match live in India (TV channels)?

Tottenham will face the Watford challenge at 06:00PM on Saturday. The EPL 2019-20 Watford vs Tottenham will be played at the Vicarage Road. The Premier League Watford vs Tottenham game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Watford vs Tottenham match live streaming?

Watford vs Tottenham live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

