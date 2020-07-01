Premier League 2019-20 West Ham United vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Chelsea will travel to West Ham United for the London derby on July 2, Thursday. The Premier League 2019-20 West Ham United vs Chelsea will be played at the London Stadium with no audience in attendance. The hosts are without a win since the league has resumed post coronavirus lockdown. With 27 points in their kitty, the Hammers are involved in a relegation battle with Bournemouth and Aston Villa. West Ham will look to keep their best foot forward when they take on an in-form Chelsea. The Blues haven’t lost a single match since the league has resumed. They are currently sitting on 4th slot with 54 points.

The Premier League Chelsea vs West Ham match will commence at 12:45 am.

Premier League 2019-20 West Ham United vs Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is awaiting the fitness of Christian Pulisic and Andreas Christensen. Meanwhile, Fikayo Tomori and Callum Hudson-Odoi have resumed training and are expected to play from the first whistle.

As for West Ham, Angelo Ogbonna is expected to feature in the starting XI. Whereas, Sebastien Haller picked an injury during training session.

Premier League 2019-20 West Ham United possible starting lineup vs Chelsea: Fabianski; Fredericks, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Fornals, Noble, Anderson; Antonio

Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea possible starting lineup vs West Ham United: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Alonso; Barkley, Kante, Kovacic; Willian, Giroud, Loftus-Cheek

Where to watch the Premier League 2019-20 West Ham United vs Chelsea match live in India (TV channels)?

Chelsea will face the West Ham United challenge at 12:30 am on Thursday, July 2. The EPL 2019-20 West Ham United vs Chelsea will be played at London Stadium. The Premier League West Ham United vs Chelsea game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 20 West Ham United vs Chelsea match live streaming?

West Ham United vs Chelsea live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India for premium users.