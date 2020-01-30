Premier League 2019-20 West Ham vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Runaway league leaders Liverpool will take on West Ham in the Premier League 2019-20 on January 30. The Premier League 2019-20 West Ham vs Liverpool match will be played at London Stadium.

The Hammers played their last premier league game against Leicester City on January 23. West Ham lost the match 4-1. On the other hand, Liverpool, in their previous fixture, went head to head with Wolves, winning the match 2-1. Liverpool are currently ruling the league table with 67 points, while the Hammers are at the 17th position with 23 points.

Liverpool possible line up against West Ham: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Origi.

West Ham possible line up against Liverpool: Randolph; Zabaleta, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Noble; Snodgrass, Lanzini, Antonio; Haller.

What time is the kickoff scheduled for the Premier League West Ham vs Liverpool?

The Premier League West Ham vs Liverpool match is scheduled at 1.30 am IST.

Which channel will broadcast the Premier League West Ham vs Liverpool?

The Premier League fixture West Ham vs Liverpool will be broadcast on StarSports Select HD.

How do I live stream the Premier League West Ham vs Liverpool?

West Ham vs Liverpool live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

