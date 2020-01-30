Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Premier League 2019-20 West Ham vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Liverpool face West Ham at the London Stadium in the Premier League.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 30, 2020, 12:02 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Premier League 2019-20 West Ham vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Liverpool (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Runaway league leaders Liverpool will take on West Ham in the Premier League 2019-20 on January 30. The Premier League 2019-20 West Ham vs Liverpool match will be played at London Stadium.

The Hammers played their last premier league game against Leicester City on January 23. West Ham lost the match 4-1. On the other hand, Liverpool, in their previous fixture, went head to head with Wolves, winning the match 2-1. Liverpool are currently ruling the league table with 67 points, while the Hammers are at the 17th position with 23 points.

Liverpool possible line up against West Ham: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Origi.

West Ham possible line up against Liverpool: Randolph; Zabaleta, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Noble; Snodgrass, Lanzini, Antonio; Haller.

What time is the kickoff scheduled for the Premier League West Ham vs Liverpool?

The Premier League West Ham vs Liverpool match is scheduled at 1.30 am IST.

Which channel will broadcast the Premier League West Ham vs Liverpool?

The Premier League fixture West Ham vs Liverpool will be broadcast on StarSports Select HD.

How do I live stream the Premier League West Ham vs Liverpool?

West Ham vs Liverpool live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram