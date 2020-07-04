Premier League 2019-20 Wolves vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

The high voltage Wolves vs Arsenal match will be Premier League 2019-20’s next fixture. It will be played at the Molineux Stadium.

The English football league has come back after taking a brief halt due to the coronavirus outbreak. For Saturday’s (July 4) match, two closely ranked teams Wolves and Arsenal will take it out on the field.

The two sides have a difference of six points currently with the Wolves tied with Manchester United in terms of points as both have 52 points in their arsenal. On the other hand, the Gunners are on the eighth spot with 46 points.

While Wolverhampton Wanderers FC have recorded wins in their last three games of the league, Arsenal FC have picked up full marks from their last three English Premier League games.

Although the hosts will have home ground benefit, they are sure to miss the support of a favourable crowd. This is because the Premier League is being held with a crowdless audience as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.

Wolves Possible Starting Line up: Patricio, Coady, Boly, Saiss, Doherty, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny, Jota, Jimenez

Arsenal Possible Starting Line up: Martinez, Luiz, Mustafi, Holding, Cedric, Xhaka, Ceballos, Saka, Pepe, Nketiah, Aubameyang

Where to watch the exciting Premier League 2019-20 Wolves vs Arsenal match live in India (TV channels)?

The Wolves will welcome Arsenal at 10 pm on Saturday night according to the Indian Standard Time (IST). The Premier League 2019-20 Wolves vs Arsenal will be played at the Molineux Stadium.

Premier League 2019-20 Wolves vs Arsenal game live telecast will be on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels in India.

How and where to watch the online Premier League 2019-20 Wolves vs Arsenal match live streaming?

Wolves vs Arsenal live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and Disney+ Hotstar website