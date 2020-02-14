Premier League 2019-20 Wolves vs Leicester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast

Wolverhampton Wanderers will go head-to-head with Leicester City on February 15, Saturday at the Molineux Stadium in their upcoming Premier League 2019-20 fixture. Leicester City played their last match against Chelsea and both the teams scored two goals each.

On the other hand, Wolves took on Manchester United in their last fixture. Both the teams failed to open their account and the match ended in a draw.

In the league table, Leicester City are positioned at the third spot with 49 points, while Wolves are at the ninth spot with 35 points. Leicester City have won 15 of the 25 matches they have played, while Wolves have emerged victorious in eight of their 25 games.

Leicester City Possible Line-up: Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Ndidi, Praet, Tielemans; Perez, Maddison, Vardy

Wolverhampton Wanderers Possible Line-up: Patricio; Saiss, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Traore, Jimenez, Jota

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Wolves vs Leicester City match live in India (TV channels)?

The Premier League Wolves vs Leicester City game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India. Wolves will face Leicester City at 1.30AM. The EPL 2019-20 Wolves vs Leicester City will be played at the Molineux Stadium.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Wolves vs Leicester City match live streaming?

Wolves vs Leicester City live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.