Premier League 2019 Arsenal vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Arsenal and Bournemouth will meet on Sunday, October 6, in the upcoming Premier League 2019 fixture. The Premier League 2019 fixture Arsenal vs Bournemouth will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London. The Gunners stay unbeaten in their last seven encounters in all competitions and they will try to extend their winning run against Bournemouth. Currently sitting six in the EPL standings, Unai Emery's side head to this match after easing to a 4-0 win over Standard Liege in Europa League group stage clash.

Meanwhile, the Cherries, who are 10th on the points table ahead of this match, will look to extend their unbeaten league run to four. Southampton have won two of their last three encounters and earned a 2-2 draw against West Ham United on the previous matchday. Before leaving for Emirates stadium, Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe praised Emery and his 'dangerous' team. "They've got quality right through their team and an outstanding manager. They're very well coached, you can see that from how they play. They're a very dangerous team."

Premier League 2019 Arsenal predicted line-up vs Bournemouth: Leno; Chambers, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac; Torreira, Xhaka, Guendouzi; Pepe, Aubameyang, Saka.

Premier League 2019 Bournemouth predicted line-up vs Arsenal: Ramsdale; Stacey, Cook, Ake, Rico; Wilson, Billing, Lerma, King; Wilson, Solanke.

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Arsenal vs Bournemouth match live in India (TV channels)?

Arsenal will host Bournemouth at 06:30PM on Sunday. The EPL 2019 Arsenal vs Bournemouth match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in North London. The Premier League Arsenal vs Bournemouth game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 Arsenal vs Bournemouth match live streaming?

Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

