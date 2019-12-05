Premier League 2019 Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Arsenal host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium on December 6, Friday for the upcoming Premier League fixture. Arsenal, who have gone eight games without a win in all competitions, will eye returning to winning ways when they take on Brighton. Meanwhile, the Seagulls, who were handed defeat in last three encounters, will look for better prospects in their upcoming away fixture. Premier League Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion will commence at 1:45AM.

Arsenal's interim coach Freddie Ljungber has said that he will have a word with Nicolas Pepe to help him feel more settled after his club record move from Lille.

"We are going to have a little chat about things, how he feels because he is an important football player. But apart from that, that stays with me," said Ljungberg.

When asked if Pepe was low on confidence, Ljungberg added, "No... I just think it's a new country and a new way of playing. Sometimes we come from a different league and it takes time to adapt, off the pitch and on the pitch."

For Gunners, Pepe and Kieran Tierney are expected to make it to the starting XI. Dani Ceballos is out with a thigh injury.

Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Possible Starting Line-up vs Brighton: Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Tierney; Xhaka, Torreira; Aubameyang, Willock, Ozil; Lacazette

Premier League 2019-20 Brighton & Hove Albion Possible Starting Line-up vs Arsenal: Ryan; Montoya, Webster, Dunk, Burn; Propper, Stephens, Alzate; Gross, Maupay, Trossard

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion match live in India (TV channels)?

Arsenal will welcome Brighton & Hove Albion at 1:45AM on Friday. The EPL 2019-20 Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion will be played at the Emirates Stadium. The Premier League Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion match live streaming?

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.