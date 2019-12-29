Take the pledge to vote

Christmas 2019
News18 » Football
1-min read

Premier League 2019 Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Arsenal will take on Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 29, 2019, 11:24 AM IST
Premier League 2019 Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Arsenal vs Chelsea (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Arsenal will take on Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on December 29 (Sunday) in the upcoming Premier League 2019-20 fixture. In the last game, Arsenal held Bournemouth to a draw, whereas Chelsea lost to Southampton. The Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Chelsea fixture will commence at 7:30 PM.

Arsenal, who are 11th on the standings, the lowest they have been at the halfway stage of the season in Premier League history, will be eyeing their first win under new manager Mikel Arteta.

Arteta has said that he needs to fix the relationship between the club and fans, who have been disillusioned by the team's underwhelming performances over the past few months. "Hopefully we can change it (the negativity), First I need to convince the players and then, if I can convince the players, afterwards we can convince the fans. I think it's very, very important in my job."

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard confirmed that James Reece won't accompany the squad for their short trip to the Emirates. While Marcos Alonso, who didn't feature against Tottenham due to a muscle injury, is expected to return to the squad against Arsenal. Reece James won't [be fit to face Arsenal]. He has an ankle issue at the moment."

Arsenal possible starting lineup: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Chambers, Luiz, Saka; Xhaka, Guendouzi; Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Arrizabalaga; Rudiger, Zouma, Tomori; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Willian, Mount; Abraham

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Arsenal vs Chelsea match live in India (TV channels)?

Arsenal will host Chelsea at 7:30 pm on Sunday. The PL 2019 Arsenal vs Chelsea will be played at the Emirates Stadium. The Premier League Arsenal vs Chelsea game will be telecast live on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019 Arsenal vs Chelsea match live streaming?

Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.


