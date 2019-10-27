Premier League 2019 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Premier League 2019-20: Arsenal host Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday.
Arsenal host Crystal Palace. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Arsenal, who lost to Sheff United 1-0 in their last Premier League game, will eye to turn the table of fortune when they host Crystal Palace on Sunday night. The Premier League 2019 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace fixture will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London.
Meanwhile, Crystal Palace who lost game to Manchester City 2-0 in their last week's fixture, will look to produce a clinical show in their away game. The Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match will commence at 10:00 pm. Arsenal have faced Crystal Palace 20 times in past. Out of which, the Gunners emerged victories on 13 occasions, whereas Palace won thrice and the remaining four games were draw.
Premier League 2019 Arsenal Probable line-up vs Crystal Palace: Leno; Chambers, Sokratis, David Luiz, Kolasinac; Xhaka, Guendouzi; Saka, Dani Ceballos, Aubameyang; Lacazette
Premier League 2019 Crystal Palace Probable line-up vs Arsenal: Hennessey; Ward, Cahill, Tomkins, Van Aanholt; Zaha, McArthur, Milivojevic, Kouyate, Schlupp; Ayew
Where to watch Premier League 2019 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match live in India (TV channels)?
Arsenal will host Crystal Palace at 10:00 PM on Sunday. The EPL 2019 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London. The Premier League Arsenal vs Crystal Palace game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.
How and where to watch online EPL 2019 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match live streaming?
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: Chennai, Mumbai Draw 0-0
- In Pics: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor Glam up Karan Johar's Diwali Pooja
- 'Thor' Chris Hemsworth Shares Diwali Wishes from India
- MP Man Buys Honda Activa and Pays Rs 83,000 in Coins, Dealership Takes Over 3 Hours to Count
- If You Have These 17 Apps on Your Apple iPhone, Delete Them Now