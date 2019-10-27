Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Premier League 2019 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Premier League 2019-20: Arsenal host Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 27, 2019, 9:17 PM IST
Premier League 2019 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Arsenal host Crystal Palace. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Arsenal, who lost to Sheff United 1-0 in their last Premier League game, will eye to turn the table of fortune when they host Crystal Palace on Sunday night. The Premier League 2019 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace fixture will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace who lost game to Manchester City 2-0 in their last week's fixture, will look to produce a clinical show in their away game. The Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match will commence at 10:00 pm. Arsenal have faced Crystal Palace 20 times in past. Out of which, the Gunners emerged victories on 13 occasions, whereas Palace won thrice and the remaining four games were draw.

Premier League 2019 Arsenal Probable line-up vs Crystal Palace: Leno; Chambers, Sokratis, David Luiz, Kolasinac; Xhaka, Guendouzi; Saka, Dani Ceballos, Aubameyang; Lacazette

Premier League 2019 Crystal Palace Probable line-up vs Arsenal: Hennessey; Ward, Cahill, Tomkins, Van Aanholt; Zaha, McArthur, Milivojevic, Kouyate, Schlupp; Ayew

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match live in India (TV channels)?

Arsenal will host Crystal Palace at 10:00 PM on Sunday. The EPL 2019 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London. The Premier League Arsenal vs Crystal Palace game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match live streaming?

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
