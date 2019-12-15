Premier League 2019 Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

The upcoming Premier League 2019 fixture will see a face-off between Freddie Ljungberg and Pep Guardiola when Arsenal will play host to Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, December 15. The Gunners, who ended their nine-match winless run by beating West Ham United in the Premier League on Monday, will look to continue the winning momentum when they face City. On the other hand, reigning champions, Manchester City, who had a disappointing show in last weekend's Manchester derby, will look to get their title defense back on track.

Meanwhile, Guardiola has said that midfielder David Silva is doubtful for the upcoming clash. "He's not fit now, but maybe tomorrow he will train and we'll see. He had a kick on his leg, it's not painful."

Arsenal possible starting lineup vs Manchester City: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac; Guendouzi, Torreira; Pepe, Ozil, Martinelli; Aubameyang

Manchester City possible starting lineup vs Arsenal: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Bernardo, Jesus, Sterling

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Arsenal vs Manchester City match live in India (TV channels)?

Arsenal will roll out the carpet for Manchester City at 10:00 PM on Sunday. The PL 2019 Arsenal vs Manchester City will be played at the Emirates stadium. The Premier League Arsenal vs Manchester City game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019 Arsenal vs Manchester City match live streaming?

Arsenal vs Manchester City live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

