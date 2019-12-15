Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Football
1-min read

Premier League 2019 Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Arsenal host Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League

Trending Desk

Updated:December 15, 2019, 4:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Premier League 2019 Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Arsenal face Manchester City (Photo Credit: Reuters)

The upcoming Premier League 2019 fixture will see a face-off between Freddie Ljungberg and Pep Guardiola when Arsenal will play host to Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, December 15. The Gunners, who ended their nine-match winless run by beating West Ham United in the Premier League on Monday, will look to continue the winning momentum when they face City. On the other hand, reigning champions, Manchester City, who had a disappointing show in last weekend's Manchester derby, will look to get their title defense back on track.

Meanwhile, Guardiola has said that midfielder David Silva is doubtful for the upcoming clash. "He's not fit now, but maybe tomorrow he will train and we'll see. He had a kick on his leg, it's not painful."

Arsenal possible starting lineup vs Manchester City: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac; Guendouzi, Torreira; Pepe, Ozil, Martinelli; Aubameyang

Manchester City possible starting lineup vs Arsenal: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Bernardo, Jesus, Sterling

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Arsenal vs Manchester City match live in India (TV channels)?

Arsenal will roll out the carpet for Manchester City at 10:00 PM on Sunday. The PL 2019 Arsenal vs Manchester City will be played at the Emirates stadium. The Premier League Arsenal vs Manchester City game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019 Arsenal vs Manchester City match live streaming?

Arsenal vs Manchester City live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram