Premier League 2019 Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Arsenal host Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League
Arsenal face Manchester City (Photo Credit: Reuters)
The upcoming Premier League 2019 fixture will see a face-off between Freddie Ljungberg and Pep Guardiola when Arsenal will play host to Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, December 15. The Gunners, who ended their nine-match winless run by beating West Ham United in the Premier League on Monday, will look to continue the winning momentum when they face City. On the other hand, reigning champions, Manchester City, who had a disappointing show in last weekend's Manchester derby, will look to get their title defense back on track.
Meanwhile, Guardiola has said that midfielder David Silva is doubtful for the upcoming clash. "He's not fit now, but maybe tomorrow he will train and we'll see. He had a kick on his leg, it's not painful."
Arsenal possible starting lineup vs Manchester City: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac; Guendouzi, Torreira; Pepe, Ozil, Martinelli; Aubameyang
Manchester City possible starting lineup vs Arsenal: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Bernardo, Jesus, Sterling
Where to watch Premier League 2019 Arsenal vs Manchester City match live in India (TV channels)?
Arsenal will roll out the carpet for Manchester City at 10:00 PM on Sunday. The PL 2019 Arsenal vs Manchester City will be played at the Emirates stadium. The Premier League Arsenal vs Manchester City game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.
How and where to watch online PL 2019 Arsenal vs Manchester City match live streaming?
Arsenal vs Manchester City live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kapil Sharma Receives Money from Ajay Devgn for Promoting Tanhaji
- Premier League: Chinese TV Pulls Arsenal Match after Mesut Ozil's Uighur Comments
- Football in Snow: Watch Real Kashmir FC Players Practice for I-League in Srinagar
- As K3G's Turns 18, Here Are Some of the Funniest 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' Memes
- WhatsApp Will Sue Businesses That Bombard Users Will Bulk Messages