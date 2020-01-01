Premier League 2019 Arsenal vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Arsenal are all set to host arch-rivals Manchester United at the Emirates stadium for their New Year's Day Premier League fixture. In the previous game, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's home debut was ruined by Chelsea after Tammy Abraham's late strike sealed a dramatic 2-1 for the Blues. On the other hand, the Red Devils registered a victory against Burnley FC. The Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Manchester United will begin at 1:30AM.

Arsenal's injury concerns grew when Calum Chambers limped off in the first half against Chelsea, with the defender set for another extended spell on the sidelines with a knee problem. Sokratis Papastathopoulos is unlikely to feature having sustained concussion less than a week ago.

Scott McTominay remains sidelined with a knee injury, but Paul Pogba could return to the fold after sitting out of the win over Burnley.

Arsenal Possible Starting Line-up: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Luiz, Saka; Xhaka, Torreira; Nelson, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette

Manchester United Possible Starting Line-up: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, Matic; Greenwood, Pogba, Rashford; Martial

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Manchester United match live in India (TV channels)?

Arsenal will play host to rivals Manchester United at 1:30AM on Thursday. The EPL 2019-20 Arsenal vs Manchester United will be played at Emirates Stadium. The Premier League Arsenal vs Manchester United game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Arsenal vs Manchester United match live streaming?

Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

