Premier League 2019 Arsenal vs Southampton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Premier League 2019-20: Arsenal, who are winless for four league games, will host Southampton.
Arsenal host Southampton in Premier League. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, who was stripped of the captaincy for swearing at supporters last month, is expected to make a comeback to the starting XI when they welcome Southampton to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday for their Premier League 2019-20 fixture.
Arsenal, who are winless in four league games, will look to return to winning ways against Southampton. Meanwhile, Southampton, who are currently in the relegation zone, will be eyeing getting to safety. The Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Southampton match will commence at 8:30PM.
Keeping his side's current form in mind, Arsenal Manager Unai Emery said he would not take 19th-placed Southampton lightly. "I'm optimistic and I know we need to improve performances. Above all we need to play better, control the game. We are not losing at home but we are not convincing people."
"Every team is difficult in the Premier League. Southampton need points and are playing better away from home. I think they will be motivated but we need to impose and show our gameplan," he added.
Speaking on the possibilities of Xhaka featuring in the Saturday clash, Emery said, "He's feeling better and his team is Arsenal now. He wants to come back with the confidence of the supporters."
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Possible Starting Line-up vs Southampton: Leno; Bellerin, Luiz, Holding, Tierney; Torreira, Guendouzi, Ozil; Pepe, Aubameyang, Lacazette
Premier League 2019-20 Southampton Possible Starting Line-up vs Arsenal: McCarthy; Cedric, Bednarek, Stephens, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Hojbjerg; Ings, Redmond
Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Southampton match live in India (TV channels)?
The Gunners will welcome Southampton at 8:30PM on Saturday. The EPL 2019-20 Arsenal vs Southampton will be played at the Emirates Stadium. The Premier League Arsenal vs Southampton game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.
How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Arsenal vs Southampton match live streaming?
Arsenal vs Southampton live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
