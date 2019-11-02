Take the pledge to vote

Premier League 2019 Arsenal vs Wolves Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Arsenal host Wolves at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League.

November 2, 2019
Premier League 2019 Arsenal vs Wolves Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Arsenal are all set to go up against the Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday at Emirates Stadium. The Gunners have not been in their best form in recent weeks with the pressure of an unsuccessful Premier League starting to pile up on head coach Unai Emery. Arsenal are eagerly looking for three points after having two winless games in the last two league matches. The Wolves, on the other hand, have managed to defeat Manchester City three weeks back and have had successive draws against Southampton and Newcastle United. However, the Nuno Espirito Santo-managed side will look to carry on with their winning role. The Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Wolves fixture will commence at 8:30 pm.

One of the major focal points of the upcoming match will be whether Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka is given a place in the squad following last weekend's exchange with the fans, when he was seen swearing and gesturing towards booing fans as he was being substituted. The club has issued an official statement since then.

Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal possible starting lineup vs Wolves: Leno; Bellerin, Sokratis, Luiz, Tierney; Guendouzi, Torreira, Ceballos, Pepe; Aubameyang, Lacazette.

Premier League 2019-20 Wolves possible starting lineup vs Wolves: Patricio; Traore, Doherty, Coady, Saiss, Jonny; Moutinho, Neves, Dendoncker; Jota, Jimenez.

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Arsenal vs Wolves match live in India (TV channels)?

Arsenal will roll out the carpet for Wolves at 8:30 PM on Saturday. The PL 2019 Arsenal vs Wolves will be played at the Emirate Stadium. The Premier League Arsenal vs Wolves game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019 Arsenal vs Wolves match live streaming?

Arsenal vs Wolves live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
