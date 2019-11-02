Take the pledge to vote

Premier League 2019 Aston Villa vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Aston Villa take on Liverpool at Villa Park in the Premier League.

November 2, 2019
Liverpool (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Liverpool are all set to meet Aston Villa on Saturday (November 2), as part of the ongoing Premier League. Liverpool have won nine of their opening 10 matches, thus keeping Jurgen Klopp's team in a favourable position on the point table. The upcoming match against Aston Villa will see them trying to maintain the six-point gap between themselves and second-place Manchester City with a win over Aston Villa. Aston Villa, meanwhile, were defeated badly 3-0 by Manchester City and need a win to ease fan concerns. The Premier League 2019-20 fixture Aston Villa vs Liverpool will be played at Villa Park.

For starters, Liverpool who scored five goals in their last match did not feature any regular starters and thus will be rested and energised. Aston Villa, on their part, are likely to try anything for a possible win over Liverpool.

When it comes to the teams, Joel Matip is still out with a knee issue while Nathaniel Clyne and Xherdan Shaqri are still recovering as well. For Aston Villa, Jota is yet to make a comeback while Keinan Davis has been ruled out with a thigh injury.

Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa possible starting lineup vs Liverpool: Heaton; Guilbert, Engels, Mings, Targett; El Ghazi, Nakamba, McGinn, Luiz, Grealish; Wesley.

Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool possible starting lineup vs Aston Villa: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino.

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Aston Villa vs Liverpool match live in India (TV channels)?

Liverpool will travel to Aston Villa on Saturday. The PL 2019 Aston Villa vs Liverpool will be played at Villa Park. The Premier League Aston Villa vs Liverpool game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India at 8:30 PM.

How and where to watch online PL 2019 Aston Villa vs Liverpool match live streaming?

Aston Villa vs Liverpool live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.




