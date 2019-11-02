Premier League 2019 Aston Villa vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Aston Villa take on Liverpool at Villa Park in the Premier League.
Liverpool (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Liverpool are all set to meet Aston Villa on Saturday (November 2), as part of the ongoing Premier League. Liverpool have won nine of their opening 10 matches, thus keeping Jurgen Klopp's team in a favourable position on the point table. The upcoming match against Aston Villa will see them trying to maintain the six-point gap between themselves and second-place Manchester City with a win over Aston Villa. Aston Villa, meanwhile, were defeated badly 3-0 by Manchester City and need a win to ease fan concerns. The Premier League 2019-20 fixture Aston Villa vs Liverpool will be played at Villa Park.
For starters, Liverpool who scored five goals in their last match did not feature any regular starters and thus will be rested and energised. Aston Villa, on their part, are likely to try anything for a possible win over Liverpool.
When it comes to the teams, Joel Matip is still out with a knee issue while Nathaniel Clyne and Xherdan Shaqri are still recovering as well. For Aston Villa, Jota is yet to make a comeback while Keinan Davis has been ruled out with a thigh injury.
Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa possible starting lineup vs Liverpool: Heaton; Guilbert, Engels, Mings, Targett; El Ghazi, Nakamba, McGinn, Luiz, Grealish; Wesley.
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool possible starting lineup vs Aston Villa: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino.
Where to watch Premier League 2019 Aston Villa vs Liverpool match live in India (TV channels)?
Liverpool will travel to Aston Villa on Saturday. The PL 2019 Aston Villa vs Liverpool will be played at Villa Park. The Premier League Aston Villa vs Liverpool game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India at 8:30 PM.
How and where to watch online PL 2019 Aston Villa vs Liverpool match live streaming?
Aston Villa vs Liverpool live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Current War Movie Review: Benedict Cumberbatch's Film Fails to Pack a Punch
- Female Razor Brand Urges Women to Join 'Movember' to Raise Awareness about Men's Health
- Mistranslation or Fake Image? AAI's Response to Shabana Azmi's Post is Dividing Twitter
- This Woman Dressed up in Trash Bags to Look Like Game of Thrones Season 8, Twitter Was Impressed
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Beta Update: Season 10, Team Deathmatch Ruins Map, MP5K Gun and More