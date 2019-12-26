Premier League 2019 Bournemouth vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Under the guidance of their newly-appointed manager Milkel Arteta, Arsenal will travel to Bournemouth for their Boxing Day fixture. The Premier League 2019-20 Bournemouth vs Arsenal will be played at Vitality Stadium. In the previous week, Arsenal held Everton to a draw, whereas Bournemouth lost to Burnley FC 0-1. After eighteen games, the Gunners are on the 11th spot in the league table with 23 points. Meanwhile, Bournemouth are four points shot of their opponents and are sitting on the 14th position. The Premier League 2019-20 game Bournemouth vs Arsenal will commence at 8:30PM.

Arsenal manager Arteta has backed midfielder Granit Xhaka and said that the 27-year-old is moving in the right direction as he rebuilds his relationship with the club's fans.

"I was happy when Arsenal signed him because I thought he was going to be a terrific player. He has done some really good things and now has got stuck in a difficult situation that was growing and growing and one day it exploded. But I have been amazed by how this relationship is starting to come back a little bit and the fans have been positive about him. It's difficult to change completely the scenario from where he was to a magnificent one. But we're in the right direction," he said.

Bournemouth Possible Starting Line-up: Ramsdale; Stacey, Francis, Mepham, Simpson; Cook, Lerma, Billing; Fraser, King; C.Wilson

Arsenal Possible Starting Line-up: Leno; Chambers, Sokratis, Luiz, Maitland-Niles; Torreira, Xhaka, Guendouzi; Pepe, Lacazette, Saka

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Bournemouth vs Arsenal match live in India (TV channels)?

Bournemouth will welcome Arsenal at 8:30PM on Thursday. The EPL 2019-20 Bournemouth vs Arsenal will be played at the Vitality Stadium. The Premier League Bournemouth vs Arsenal game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Bournemouth vs Arsenal match live streaming?

Bournemouth vs Arsenal live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

