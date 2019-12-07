Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Premier League 2019 Bournemouth vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Premier League 2019-20: AFC Bournemouth host league leaders Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 7, 2019, 6:51 PM IST
File photo of Liverpool. (Photo Credit: @LFC)

Premier League leaders, Liverpool travel to Vitality Stadium to face AFC Bournemouth for their upcoming Premier League 2019 fixture on Saturday, December 7. Liverpool have surged eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table after an entertaining 5-2 Merseyside derby win over Everton at Anfield on Wednesday. The Reds led by Jurgen Klopp will look to continue their winning run whey they face the Cherries. Meanwhile, Bournemouth, will be eyeing a massive upset when they host Liverpool. The Premier League 2019-20 Bournemouth vs Liverpool game will start at 8:30PM.

For Liverpool, Alisson will make a comeback to the side after serving his suspension. Meanwhile, Bournemouth have a long injury list to look into ahead of the clash. Adam Smith is the latest addition to the injury bench after he suffered a knock against Crystal Palace.

Premier League 2019-20 Bournemouth Possible Starting Line-up vs Liverpool: Ramsdale; Stacey, Mepham, Ake, Rico; Groeneveld, Lerma, Billing, Fraser; Solanke, Wilson

Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Possible Starting Line-up vs Bournemouth: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Origi

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Bournemouth vs Liverpool match live in India (TV channels)?

Bournemouth will face the Liverpool challenge at 8:30PM on Saturday. The EPL 2019-20 Bournemouth vs Liverpool match will be played at the Vitality Stadium. The Premier League Bournemouth vs Liverpool game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Bournemouth vs Liverpool match live streaming?

Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Read full article


